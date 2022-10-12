Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Playing NL West Rivals Doesn't Change Justin Turner's Intensity

Dodgers infielder Justin Turner doesn't need an extra push to bring his A game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the Dodgers getting ready to take on the Padres, the high level of play will undoubtably come out due to postseason play. Of course, this series becomes a bit more meaningful for the Dodgers facing their NL West rivals, but them being division foes does not make it any different for Dodgers infielder Justin Turner.

The Dodgers have seemed focused all season long, and they will need that even more during the postseason. Postseason coaching and rotations come into play with completely new looks to try to gain an edge on the team, but of course this is all familiar territory for Turner as he told the media when asked about a switch of intensity against the Padres. 

"I don't think so. I think, obviously, once you get to this point in the season, everyone we play is a good baseball team. You know, we're here focused on us and what we have to do and not whatever it says on the other team's shirt. So I think going into this, it didn't matter who we were playing. We were going to be prepared and ready to go. And we believe if we play our brand of baseball, we like our chances."

It's the right mentality for Turner to be ready at all costs no matter what, but from the fan perspective it's hard to imagine that being division rivals doesn't at-least sit behind their head a little bit. No matter what, when the postseason comes around so do the best versions of each team involved. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Justin TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18054379_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Answers an Important Question About Hanser Alberto

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19173732_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Returns to Postseason Play as Important Catalyst to LA Offense

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19080207_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Doesn't Let Outside Noise Detour Him From Main Goal

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19094015_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Roberts, LA Know Regular Season Success 'Has No Bearing' on October

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18971237_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers vs Padres: 26-Man NLDS Roster Announced with Surprises for LA

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19135612_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Playoffs: How to Watch NLDS vs Padres, Streaming Options, Game Time and More

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19181840_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: 'Dynamic' Miguel Vargas Seeming More Likely for NLDS Roster

By Jeff J. Snider
Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Feels as Confident as Ever Despite Lack of Closer

By Ryan Menzie