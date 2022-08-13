Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Recently Acquired LA Outfielder Slams New York Yankees Fans

Newly acquired Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo let his thoughts be known about fans of his former team.

Dodgers fans were surely upset that the team didn't make a big splash at this year's trade deadline, especially since the San Diego Padres were able to acquire young phenom, Juan Soto. The Dodgers instead opted to add a relief pitcher and a less-heralded two-time all-star outfielder that wasn't named Juan Soto.

LA acquired struggling lefty slugger Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees in hopes of rejuvenating his career and squeezing what they can out of him. Well, he's rewarded them thus far with a .267/.267/.533 slash line in 15 at-bats. While that doesn't jump oddly the page, the 28-year-old has never been able to hit for a high average but has made up for it with his power. 

He recently showcased that power on Wednesday with a 3-run home run to help secure a 8-3 win over the Twins. The stadium went up in roar as fans chanted his name as he rounded the bases. 

Joey spoke about the experience and the reaction he got from fans postgame. 

"It's been a while since I've heard people chanting for me, so I'm pretty excited about that."

Gallo of course is referring to his time in New York. He became despised by New York fans as his time with the club was not pretty. 

In 140 games with the Yanks, he hit just .159 and posted a .660 OPS. After hoping he would help the Yankees upon his arrival, Gallo couldn't handle the bright lights and pressure that came with playing in New York. 

It seems a change in scenery, and maybe a new fanbase, is what Joey needed all along. 

Joey GalloLos Angeles DodgersNew York Yankees

USATSI_16513210_168396005_lowres
