Dodgers News: Recently Traded LA Prospect Shines in Yankees Minor League Debut

Former Dodgers prospect Clayton Beeter made himself feel right at home after finding himself in a new organization.

Thanks to the desperation of the New York Yankees to offload Joey Gallo, it only took the Dodgers' No. 15 prospect Clayton Beeter to get a deadline deal done. While Beeter showed a lot of promise in terms of the number of strikeouts he has able to rack up, he had struggled at Double-A Tulsa with a 5.45 ERA, due in part to a high walk rate. 

However, in his first start since the trade for his new organization, Beeter threw 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts and just 1 walk for the Somerset Patriots (Yankees' Double-A affiliate).  

It isn't a surprise that he was able to go out and dominate as he has done so in the past this year. There were three appearances back in June where he only allowed 6 hits, no runs, struck out 14, and walked 6. Even when he has been able to perform well, the walks are still present which is a big issue. 

However, the Dodgers were willing to let him go in exchange for Gallo as they have plenty of pitching talent in the farm. Beeter's last 6 outings with the organization weren't the best either as he allowed 14 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings (8.79 ERA). He also allowed 11 walks to go along with 22 strikeouts. 

If Gallo can rediscover the power he had with the Texas Rangers, it could be a huge boost to this already dangerous Dodgers lineup. If not, it wouldn't be a huge loss to LA unless Beeter develops into an effective big league arm down the road.

