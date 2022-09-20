Dodgers News: Relief Ace Likely Returning This Week

Hopes were high for Dodger fans when Blake Treinen returned from injury earlier this month after having missed most of the season with a shoulder injury.

Because we can't have nice things, those hopes were almost immediately dashed, with Treinen heading back to the IL after just two appearances.

While we were assured the injury wasn't serious — wasn't even the same part of the shoulder that caused the four-month IL stint — it was easy to assume Treinen's season was going to be over.

We got word on Monday, though, that Treinen should be back this week. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, talking to the media before Monday's game against the DBacks at Dodger Stadium, said Treinen's latest sim game went well and his return is imminent.

"I think I recall hearing that Blake touched 97. ... You're talking about a sim game, so the stuff is there. Right now, if Blake comes out of it okay, which I assume he has, a Thursday activation is very likely."

Treinen would strengthen a Dodgers bullpen that looks to be a real strength in October. If everyone can get healthy, Los Angeles has nine or ten relievers with legitimate cases to be among the seven true relievers on the roster (assuming they take all six starters even though they won't all be used as starters).

But when Treinen is right, he has a strong case to be the best of the bunch, so his return is a huge deal for Roberts and the Dodgers.