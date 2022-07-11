Dodgers News: Rival Managers Never Underestimate LA's Lesser Known Star

The Dodgers are loaded with starts, especially in the batting order. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman get plenty of pub, and deservedly so, but Will Smith, who's been consistently batting cleanup as of late, deserves his moment in the sun.

He's one of, if not the best, hitting catcher in the game. Baseball fans who don't root for the Dodgers probably don't notice Smith and his contributions to LA's offense, but manager Dave Roberts assured reporters that rival managers are fully aware of just how dangerous Smith is at the plate.

“But I do know that other teams and managers know they don’t like when he’s in the batter’s box. And I hear it all the time from other coaches and players too.”

Roberts explained how Smith's approach, and ability to come up with big hits in big moments, like his walk-off single on Friday night, are the cornerstone to his success.

“It’s his heartbeat. There’s no panic, he stays within himself, doesn’t chase out of the zone. There’s been many, many situations where we need a baserunner or we need a big hit, and Will comes through, and just like tonight."

The 27-year-old backstop is in his fourth season as a Dodger. In his 292 games in blue, Smith owns a .868 OPS and a 132 OPS+.

He's the best hitting catcher that fans don't know about, but rival players and managers know full well that he's always a threat at the plate.

Even if he's not a threat to make a headline.