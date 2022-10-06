Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Roberts Challenges Dustin May to Prove He Deserves an NLDS Roster Spot

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is feeling good and ready for the postseason, but manager Dave Roberts has more he wants to see before handing May a postseason roster spot.

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May missed most of the season recovering from last year's Tommy John surgery, and then he missed the final two weeks because a balky back put him on the injured list.

May threw a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, and he came out of it feeling good, as Bill Plunkett reports in the Orange County Register.

“It started off pretty rocky, but at the end it kind of went a little better,” May said, reviewing his two simulated innings. “Body is feeling really good. Back is feeling a lot better.

“I mean, I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever.”

Most notably, May says the back issue that forced him onto the IL is a thing of the past.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It took probably six or seven days to get back to feeling kind of normal moving around,” May said. “It wasn’t slow but it wasn’t fast. Now I’m back to normal. Just got to get back in the swing.”

L.A. manager Dave Roberts isn't ready to just hand May a spot on the postseason roster, though. While May is immensely talented, his six starts this season were very hit-and-miss and didn't necessarily show the growth and progression they would have hoped to see. So it's not just about May being healthy — it's about him being ready to contribute to a World Series win.

“As far as Dustin … I thought the ball was coming out well. It was a good day. We’re off to a good start.” ...

When talking about May’s status for the postseason recently, Roberts said, “You still have to be good. Talent alone doesn’t get it done. So he’s still got to get healthy and show us that it makes sense.”

May will have at least one more sim game during the five-day break between now and the start of the NLDS, and Roberts will presumably be looking for evidence that he can trust May in a tight postseason game. If not, the Dodgers have a number of other options for that roster spot, and they could potentially hold May back until the NLCS to give him more time to refine his command.

Dustin May

USATSI_16506909_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19161718_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19095219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Sports Incredible Cleats in Honor of LA Icon

By Staff Writer
USATSI_19094015_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Critical On Teams Urge To Win Following Clinch

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19135613_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Julio Urias May Be Used in Any Role This Postseason

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19088818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Chris Martin Proves LA Pitching Machine is Alive and Strong

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19084532_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Trusts Tyler Anderson's Stuff in the Postseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19095227_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Julio Urias First Mexican-Born Pitcher to Win ERA Title

By Clint Pasillas