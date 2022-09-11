Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Roberts Hopeful Blake Treinen Won't Be Sidelined for Long

The Dodgers lose Blake Treinen to the IL with a recurring bout of shoulder issues.

On Saturday, the Dodgers placed reliever Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list thanks to shoulder soreness. For those keeping score, that's the same shoulder that kept the right-hander out of action for most of the season.

Thankfully, the reports say that the latest issue is different from the previous issue -- a torn capsule in his right shoulder.

Before last night's win over the Padres, Dave Roberts offered up the latest news on Treinen. The pitcher is just dealing with soreness.

“I’m told it’s more on the normal side. But it’s preventing him from doing what he needs to do.”

So, for now, the Dodgers are back in the same position they were in for a majority of the season. Blake Treinen is unavailable in the bullpen. With just under four weeks remaining in the regular season, the veteran is backed up against a wall when it comes to time left to prove himself ready enough for a postseason roster spot.

Notably, some injured relief options are close to wrapping up their rehab stints down in the minor leagues. 

Right-hander Tommy Kahnle would be the most likely name to fill some innings that would have otherwise been earmarked for Treinen. But he's appeared in just 5 major league games over the last three seasons.

Health, once again, will be the biggest area of concern for the Dodgers as they march toward October.

