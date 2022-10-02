Dodgers News: Rookie Pitcher's Season is Effectively Over

The Dodgers have called back righty Andre Jackson on Sunday after Michael Grove was placed on the IL this morning.

Grove took a hard grounder off his left knee in his start on Saturday.

In last night’s start, Grove went five innings, allowed six hits, four earned runs, two walks, three strikeouts, and a no-decision.

In seven games, the 25-year-old has a 1-0 record, 4.60 ERA, 24 strikeouts, and 1.43 WHIP in 29.1 innings pitched.

Grove didn’t set the world on fire in his starts, but he did enough for the Boys in Blue. Unfortunately, the timing of the injury ends his 2022 campaign, at least for the regular season.

As for Jackson, he has been in and out of the majors, specifically this season. He had been recently optioned on Tuesday to make room for veteran David Price who was activated from the injured list.

In the three games, Jackson has appeared in he stands at 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA, six strikeouts, 1.24 WHIP in 5.2 innings pitched. He also recorded his first save of the year back in late September.

It is too soon to tell how long the 26-year-old will remain on the major league squad considering Tony Gonsolins return to be set on Monday. Relief could be needed for Los Angeles in these next couple of games as well, so Jackson could be turned to for the job.

Jackson has been good as of late thanks to his new routine, so we’ll see what kind of role, if any, he takes as the regular season comes to an end.