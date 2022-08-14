Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Royals Honor Vin Scully Before First Pitch Against LA on Friday

Dodgers News: Royals Honor Vin Scully Before First Pitch Against LA on Friday

The Royals paid tribute to late Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully before first pitch on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

The baseball world lost a great one when legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away last week. Scully broadcasted for the franchise for 67 years and was a titan in both the baseball and sports world. Following the news of the unfortunate events, teams across the country paid tribute with pregame announcements and images. At Oracle Park, the Giants held a moment of silence before their game against the Dodgers to show their respect.

The Dodgers began a seven-game road trip on Friday night agains the Kansas City Royals. Before the first pitch, the iconic big board at Kauffman, complete with a crown on top of the massive screen, displayed an image of Scully. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made sure to take a moment to pause and appreciate the greatness of Vin in unfamiliar territory.

Last week, the Scully family gathered Vin's close friends and family for a funeral service in Westlake Village, California at St. Judge the Apostle Catholic Church. Former Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti was in attendance, along with former LA players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra - among others. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was a fitting way to honor Vin's wishes and avoid something that the late broadcaster never really wanted - the spotlight. Time and time again, Scully put the focus on the players, not his incredible career and accolades. 

Vin might be gone, but he'll never be forgotten by fans, even those in Kansas City.

Los Angeles DodgersKansas City Royals

USATSI_18814199_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Gives Positive News About Clayton Kershaw's Balky Back

By Selena Marquez11 hours ago
USATSI_16743249_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Fernando Tatis Jr. Issues Statement in Response to Suspension

By Ryan Menzie15 hours ago
USATSI_18861077_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Not Worried Tony Gonsolin’s Workload Will Affect Him In Post Season

By Selena Marquez16 hours ago
USATSI_17901623_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Future LA Ace Adding Another Pitch to His Arsenal

By Selena Marquez18 hours ago
USATSI_16506423_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Pitching Prospect Shines in Debut with His New Organization

By Adam Salcido19 hours ago
USATSI_18706804_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Fans React to Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension News

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18852474_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: New Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Seemingly Calls out New York Yankees Fans

By Adam Salcido21 hours ago
USATSI_16513210_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch LA In-Stadium Organist Troll Carlos Correa After Strikeout

By Ryan MenzieAug 13, 2022 11:00 AM EDT