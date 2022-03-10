Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Making a Big Change This Spring

In February, scouting experts were divided on whether or not Dodgers top pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot belonged on top 100 prospect lists. One thing is for sure, Pepiot's changeup is already top-class.

The 24-year-old did an interview on AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh from Dodgers minor league spring training at Camelback Ranch. Pepiot talked about his nasty changeup.

"It's definitely the bread and butter with the fastball. It's something I feel comfortable throwing anytime of the day, any count, to any hitter. Righty or lefty, it doesn't matter to me."

Spring is the time for pitchers, and hitters, to make adjustments and see if those adjustments are improvements. For Pepiot, that means altering why and when he uses his premier pitch.

"I think the biggest thing I've been working on improvement-wise is being able to land it for a strike early, then use it as as put-a-way pitch later on. Rather than just trying to get swing and misses all the time with it. Then, hitters might be able to just eliminate it."

Pepiot mentioned that he's switched up his repertoire this offseason.

"I've gone to a five pitch mix. Fastball, changeup, hard slider, cutter, and then I brought in a new grip on my curveball that I'm having a lot more success with."

Dodgers fans got a quick look at Pepiot and his new approach on Tuesday compliments of MLB.com's Juan Toribio.

MLB Pipeline ranks Pepiot as the Dodgers top pitching prospect at the moment. Making the Opening Day would be a long shot, but it wouldn't be out of the question for the righty to get a cup of coffee or two with the Dodgers this year.

Right now, the Dodgers starting staff is considerably thinner than years past and reinforcements may be needed throughout the season.

Dodgers fans might not have to wait another year to see Pepiot's filthy changeup in person.