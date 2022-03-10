Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Making a Big Change This Spring
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Making a Big Change This Spring

Ryan Pepiot is altering his approach against opposing hitters this spring.

Ryan Pepiot is altering his approach against opposing hitters this spring.

In February, scouting experts were divided on whether or not Dodgers top pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot belonged on top 100 prospect lists. One thing is for sure, Pepiot's changeup is already top-class.

The 24-year-old did an interview on AM570's Dodger Talk with David Vassegh from Dodgers minor league spring training at Camelback Ranch. Pepiot talked about his nasty changeup.

"It's definitely the bread and butter with the fastball. It's something I feel comfortable throwing anytime of the day, any count, to any hitter. Righty or lefty, it doesn't matter to me."

Spring is the time for pitchers, and hitters, to make adjustments and see if those adjustments are improvements. For Pepiot, that means altering why and when he uses his premier pitch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think the biggest thing I've been working on improvement-wise is being able to land it for a strike early, then use it as as put-a-way pitch later on. Rather than just trying to get swing and misses all the time with it. Then, hitters might be able to just eliminate it."

Pepiot mentioned that he's switched up his repertoire this offseason.

"I've gone to a five pitch mix. Fastball, changeup, hard slider, cutter, and then I brought in a new grip on my curveball that I'm having a lot more success with."

Dodgers fans got a quick look at Pepiot and his new approach on Tuesday compliments of MLB.com's Juan Toribio.

MLB Pipeline ranks Pepiot as the Dodgers top pitching prospect at the moment. Making the Opening Day would be a long shot, but it wouldn't be out of the question for the righty to get a cup of coffee or two with the Dodgers this year.

Right now, the Dodgers starting staff is considerably thinner than years past and reinforcements may be needed throughout the season.

Dodgers fans might not have to wait another year to see Pepiot's filthy changeup in person.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_10825999
News

Dodgers: Darkhorse Team Made Offer to Freddie Freeman

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_12208985
News

Dodgers: Yadier Alvarez Back with LA, Again

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_10286726
News

Dodgers: Player Announces LA Signing in Comical Fashion

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_16985927
News

MLB News: Apple & NBC to Stream Live Games in 2022

By Staff WriterMar 9, 2022
USATSI_16425370_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy All-In on LA Re-Signing Albert Pujols

By Staff WriterMar 8, 2022
USATSI_17832199_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Full Regular Season Still On Table if Deal Reached Today

By Staff WriterMar 8, 2022
Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Independent Baseball Team Bans Commissioner Rob Manfred

By Staff WriterMar 8, 2022
USATSI_16999939
News

Dodgers: Presumed Albert Pujols Suitor Rumored to be Out on Slugger

By Staff WriterMar 8, 2022