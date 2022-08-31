September 1 is Thursday, which means the Dodgers (and every other team) will be able to add two players to their active roster, with only one of them being a pitcher.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said there were "a number of guys" in the conversation to be the position player joining the expanded roster. One of the two names Roberts mentioned was Miguel Vargas.

We found out on Tuesday, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, that Vargas will indeed be called back up on Thursday.

Vargas's bat has been MLB-ready all season; the only question has been, where will he play. Roberts said Vargas has been playing left field, third base, and second base since going back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. But what the Dodgers are really looking forward to is his bat.

Vargas's hitting style matches the Dodgers pretty well. He makes a lot of contact, hits the ball hard, and gets on base a lot. If the Dodgers have a weakness, it's against left-handed pitching, and Vargas excels against lefties.

Edwin Rios was the other name Roberts mentioned as a possibility, and James Outman was another obvious option. With Vargas being called up, it appears that, for now, Rios and Outman will remain in the minors. Both will be ready, though, in case Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger, or Joey Gallo can't get things going.