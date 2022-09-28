Dodgers News: Star Reliever Not Confident He'll Be Ready for NLDS

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen has pitched in just five games this year, spending most of the season on the injured list with a series of shoulder issues. This after being the best reliever in L.A.'s bullpen last year.

Over the weekend, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Treinen will be on the postseason roster if he's healthy, but there's plenty of doubt as to whether he'll be ready.

For the first time in a while, Treinen played catch on Tuesday, then met with the media to discuss his status. While his tone wasn't necessarily pessimistic, it definitely wasn't optimistic.

Treinen is pretty matter-of-fact about what he's looking for in his catch sessions: he wants to feel good.

"If it takes me a while to get ready to throw and I can't bounce back, it's not really a beneficial thing, so it's just trying to find ways to get the arm to respond and go from there."

Treinen was asked how confident he is that he will be ready for the postseason, and he was pretty noncommittal. Perhaps most telling, he ended his answer to that particular question with this:

"God willing, things will work out to where I'm available at some point in the playoffs."

Dodgers fans hoping for the return of a dominant Treinen probably weren't hoping for an answer with the phrases "God willing" or "at some point in the playoffs," but that's where we're at with Treinen at this point. He seems to genuinely have no idea how his arm will respond from day to day, so all he can do is hope and pray.

Wednesday will be telling, as we find out how his arm feels the day after his catch session. From there, we'll probably just have to take it one day at a time, just like Treinen is.