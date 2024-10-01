Dodgers News: Teoscar Hernández Once Again Heavily Praises $23.5 Million Decision
One of the biggest risks Teoscar Hernandez has taken with his professional baseball career has paid off.
The outfielder agreed to a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, deferring $8.5 million of his salary, tying part of his earnings to performance incentives.
With the regular season now complete and Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday, Hernandez believes he couldn’t have made a better decision coming to Los Angeles.
"That was one of the best decisions I made in the offseason," he told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. "Everybody was saying it was a bad deal because it was a one-year deal, but for me what is important is to get better and win. I'm glad that I'm here."
Hernandez has expressed his desire to remain with the team for several more years. Bob Nightengale of USA Today suggests that Hernández might receive a significant offer from the Dodgers.
“I don’t see why not, a five-year deal for over $100 million,” Nightengale told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. Everybody’s looking for guys who can slug and he’s one of them. He’s proven it. Seattle messed up by not giving him the qualifying offer. I think the Dodgers will kind of set a price, just like they did with other guys whether it’s (Corey) Seager or somebody else. ‘We’re willing to go to this, if (the contract demand) is higher than that we’ll look elsewhere.’ He fit in nicely. They love the job he’s done. It’s hard to find those guys. Why not bring him back?”
Hernandez knew during spring training this season was going to be special for him.
“For me, I knew it since spring training when I saw the group and I saw the way these guys approached the game,” he said. “I knew it was going to be a special season for me – not only for me but the whole team and every guy on the team.”
Hernandez is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason.
Despite his popularity with fans, there is a chance that the team won't bring him back. That wouldn't be ideal but it also wouldn't be the first time they let a fan-favorite walk.
For now, the focus is on Saturday and the journey back to the World Series. Signing free agents will come later.