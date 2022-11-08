Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023

After setting a franchise record in wins and failing miserably to complete their ultimate goal, the Dodgers are set to make changes. Now the severity of those changes is still up in the air, and it’s too soon to say what exactly will happen. One thing that all Dodger fans have in mind is, “What will happen with Clayton Kershaw?”

Will Kershaw retire, move to his home state of Texas and join the Rangers, or come back in Dodger blue?

Those are the only realistic possibilities for the future hall of Famer at the moment.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman revealed his top 30 free agents going into this winter, along with potential landing sports and an expert prediction on what their contract might look like. Heyman placed Kershaw as the 12th-best free agent and what his contract might look like if he returns to the mound in 2023.

12. Clayton Kershaw: Is Dodgers legacy too strong for all-time great to leave? Teams: Dodgers, Rangers. Expert: $18M, 1 year.

Kershaw signed a 1-year $17 million contract with the Dodgers at the beginning of the 2022 season. The contract included a $2.5 million signing bonus and $17 million guaranteed.

That predicted $18 million for Kershaw might be worth every penny if he can replicate his 2022 performance. The 34-year-old missed some time due to back and pelvis injuries; however, he still managed to post a 2.28 ERA, a 12-3 win-loss record with 0.94 WHIP, and 137 strikeouts in 22 games.

Health is the one concern with Kershaw at this point in his career. When he is on, he still has a lot left in the tank and proved that this past season.

The Texas native is no longer the ace he was once, but he can contribute in a big way for the Dodgers if he chooses to stay.