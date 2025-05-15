Dodgers News: Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez Returns Pushed Back Again
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to make do without two of their best hitters in the lineup as Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez have been on the injured list.
More news: Dodgers Manager Makes Shocking Admission About 2025 NL West
Both Dodgers stars will not be activated until after this weekend. Hernandez, who was placed on the IL with a Grade 1 adductor strain, could go on a short rehab assignment prior to being activated.
Hernandez is slashing .315/.333/.600 with nine home runs, 34 runs batted in, and an OPS of .933. He signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason and has been worth every penny for L.A.
Edman is dealing with a right ankle injury that was originally dubbed as minor. However, the utility man was not responding well to treatment and his stint on the IL was extended.
Edman was initially expected to return during the Dodgers' divisional series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nevertheless, the National League Championship Series MVP is no longer dealing with discomfort in his ankle when he runs.
Edman is hitting .252/.295/.523 with eight home runs, 24 RBIs, and an OPS of .818. The 29-year-old already has more home runs in 2025 than he did last season.
Beyond the 14 Dodgers pitchers on the IL, the loss of Edman and Hernandez in the lineup has certainly been a setback. However, the Dodgers currently lead the National League West in a tight division race.
The silver lining in the absence of the Dodgers stars is an opportunity for younger players such as Hyeseong Kim, James Outman, and Dalton Rushing. All three position players were called up in recent weeks, Rushing being the most recent on Wednesday.
More news: When is Clayton Kershaw Making 2025 Debut for Dodgers?
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.