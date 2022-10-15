Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin on What Went Wrong in His Game 3 Start

Tony Gonsolin had a career year in 2022. He made his first All-Star game and had a career-best 2.14 ERA. However, Gonsolin suffered a forearm injury in late August and was sidelined for about a month and a half.

Last night was his second start since returning from injury, and it was not an ideal start. The 28-year-old went 1.1 innings pitched; one earned run, one strikeout, and one walk were enough to earn him the loss.

After the game, the media asked the Cat Man what he felt went wrong in his start.

Short and sweet from the Cat Man. What he was unable to accomplish in his outing was pretty much what led to his success in the regular season.

The strikes weren't there, the command wasn't there, and San Diego took advantage of that. In the first inning alone, Gonsolin had only 42 pitches; 25 went for strikes.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said he could go for 75 pitches or so, but after struggling to put hitters away, Roberts pulled the plug after one out in the bottom of the second.

People will point out that Gonsolin is still not 100 percent from his forearm injury, but he is on the roster. If he is hurt or still injured, the Dodgers should've let him stay in the IL.

I didn't expect much from Gonsolin, but I did expect him to reach 75 pitches. The bullpen did a spectacular job covering for the first-time All-Star, but it wasn't enough. The Dodgers used five relievers last night, so hopefully, with Tyler Anderson on the hill tonight, they wouldn't need to use too many other relievers.

Tonight is an elimination game, so that will mean all hands on deck for Los Angeles.