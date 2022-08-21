Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab

Baseball is a sport of feel-good stories, and for Dodgers fans, there might not be a better story than the return and resurgence of Trayce Thompson. Trayce debuted for the Dodgers in 2016. After a promising start (.738 OPS in 262 plate appearances), a back injury derailed his 2017 season and LA designated him in April of 2018.

After bouncing around from the majors to the minors with eight major league clubs (Yankees, A's, White Sox, Indians, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Padres, Tigers) in four years, the Dodgers plucked him from the Tigers to help fill the void from a Mookie Betts injury.

So far, he's done more than fill the void. Thompson owns a 125 OPS+ through Saturday and has dominated right-handed pitching (1.013 OPS).

On Friday night against the Marlins, Thompson hit a game-tying triple in the seventh, and then robbed Marlins DH Nick Fortes of a game-tying home run in center field to preserve the Dodgers 2-1 victory.

The ever humble Thompson credited the grab to countless hours of practice with White Sox coach Daryl Boston. Boston was Chicago's minor league outfield coordinator and helped hone Trayce's defensive skills (quotes via Mike Digiovanna of the LA Times).

“Every day after I got drafted, we’d be out there working on stuff, working on balls off the wall, working on ground balls, throwing guys out at home, so you know, he’s my guy.”

Thompson also gave some props to Dave Roberts for giving him some runway in the Dodgers outfield.

“Well, I mean, that’s why you prepare before the game. Batting practice for an outfielder is the biggest thing, in my opinion. And I feel like Doc [Roberts] has done a good job running me out there quite a bit, so you know, I feel like I was prepared.”

Trayce has gone from big league castoff to key bench player for the best team in baseball.