Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Gets First Postseason Hit Against Former Team

He sparked a fifth inning rally.
Trayce Thompson has battled in Game 3 after a rough first two games in the NLDS.

In his first at-bat, he drew a walk, and set the table for the top of the order (although they weren't able to come through).

In the fifth inning, Thompson led off, and had another solid at-bat. This time, however, it sparked a rally.

Thompson hit a single to right field that dropped in front of a very deep Juan Soto. The knock was his first career postseason hit, and couldn't have come at a better time.

Austin Barnes followed Thompson's hit up with a double of his own, and the Dodgers were able to bring home their first run of the night.

It's nice to see Thompson get going, especially against the team that released him earlier this season.

The bottom of the order has been the catalyst for the team thus far, so hopefully the rest of the lineup can start helping out.

