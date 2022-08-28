Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson, Have Yourself a Week

The Dodgers acquired Trayce Thompson from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations. Yeah, that’s what it took in order to trade for Trayce Thompson. How silly does that seem now?

Thompson is currently on his second stint in LA and his making the most of it. The 31-year-old was with the Dodgers back in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but is definitely standing out a lot more in 2022.

In just this past week alone, Thompson is showing us why he should be a constant fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup.

In his 48 games in LA, he’s having one of his best seasons as a pro posting .279/.384/.563.

The Ladera Ranch native has also been a solid defender making web gems in both left field and center field.

It’s crazy to think that to start the season that Thompson was deep in the bench down in San Diego, but after being in Triple-A for the Padres and smartly declining the assignment, he became a free agent. LA was lucky enough to be able to trade for him and now it looks like the rest is history.

The Dodgers outfielder has been through a lot in the past 7 years of his major league career, but it looks like he’s really comfortable in Los Angeles.

The West Coast is the best coast, so it’s not a surprise that the California native thrives when he resides here and is closer to his All-Star brother and NBA Champion, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.