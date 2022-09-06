Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson is 'Good Enough' and Proving It

The Padres scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday night, shrinking the Dodgers' lead from 5-1 to 5-4.

In the bottom of the inning, the Dodgers stole the momentum right back, with the big blow a three-run homer off the bat of Trayce Thompson.

Thompson, of course, started the season with the Padres, who released Thompson after six games and just 16 plate appearances in April.

Thompson has had a lot of big moments since coming back to the Dodgers in June, but this one might have had more personal meaning, coming against the team that gave up on him.

After the game, Dodgers insider David Vassegh asked Trayce if this one had more significance.

"It's not just them. There's been a lot of teams that passed me over, but it is what it is. They didn't think I was good enough. They went with different guys, and it's okay. They're not the first team, hopefully they're the last team, but it always feels good to prove yourself, not just to them, but to the Dodgers as well. I want to prove them right for sticking with me here, and I want to prove myself to the league. I want to help this team win a championship, so it means a lot, whether it's against the Padres or anybody, but it always just feels good to help these guys win."

All the Dodgers expected from Thompson when they acquired him in June was to fill a hole caused by Mookie Betts' rib injury. They got that and so much more, and everyone in Los Angeles is glad the Padres gave up on him.