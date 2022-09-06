Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson is 'Good Enough' and Proving It

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson is 'Good Enough' and Proving It

Trayce Thompson, let go by the Padres early this season, talks to Dodgers insider David Vassegh about his huge homer against his former team on Sunday night.

The Padres scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday night, shrinking the Dodgers' lead from 5-1 to 5-4. 

In the bottom of the inning, the Dodgers stole the momentum right back, with the big blow a three-run homer off the bat of Trayce Thompson.

Thompson, of course, started the season with the Padres, who released Thompson after six games and just 16 plate appearances in April.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thompson has had a lot of big moments since coming back to the Dodgers in June, but this one might have had more personal meaning, coming against the team that gave up on him.

After the game, Dodgers insider David Vassegh asked Trayce if this one had more significance.

"It's not just them. There's been a lot of teams that passed me over, but it is what it is. They didn't think I was good enough. They went with different guys, and it's okay. They're not the first team, hopefully they're the last team, but it always feels good to prove yourself, not just to them, but to the Dodgers as well. I want to prove them right for sticking with me here, and I want to prove myself to the league. I want to help this team win a championship, so it means a lot, whether it's against the Padres or anybody, but it always just feels good to help these guys win."

All the Dodgers expected from Thompson when they acquired him in June was to fill a hole caused by Mookie Betts' rib injury. They got that and so much more, and everyone in Los Angeles is glad the Padres gave up on him.

USATSI_18971234_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Thinks Hanser Alberto is LA's Catalyst on the Roster

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_15110826_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former Dodger Inks Extension with Boston Red Sox

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18988969_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Roberts Sticking With Cody Bellinger at Bottom of Lineup

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18989928_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Talk About Bellinger, Nelly, and More While Mic'd Up

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_16450646_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Pitcher to Orioles on Waivers

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18343974_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts and Dave Roberts Give Nods to the Bottom of the Lineup

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18988969_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Analyst Slams Struggling Slugger Cody Bellinger

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18984879_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Appreciates a Good Night's Sleep

By Ricardo Sandoval