Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer, Remains a Free Agent

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner has officially declined his $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers. This does not come as a surprise, as Turner will most likely be in the market for a long-term contract nearing the $300 million threshold — so there was no way he would accept a one-year qualifying offer from the Dodgers.

However, by giving him the qualifying offer, the Dodgers will get some sort of compensation if he ends up signing with another team. The Dodgers just received a pick in the fifth-round or later due to Tyler Anderson signing with the Angels.

As for Turner, he'll continue his free agency as one of the top players on the market. In 2022, Turner hit .298 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs, and finished second in the league with 194 hits. He also stole 27 bases, and showed off his game-changing speed all year long.

The Dodgers can still bring Turner back, but it will definitely be a bidding war for the two-time All-Star.