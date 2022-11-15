Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Declines Qualifying Offer, Remains a Free Agent

This does not come as a surprise.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner has officially declined his $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Dodgers. This does not come as a surprise, as Turner will most likely be in the market for a long-term contract nearing the $300 million threshold — so there was no way he would accept a one-year qualifying offer from the Dodgers.

However, by giving him the qualifying offer, the Dodgers will get some sort of compensation if he ends up signing with another team. The Dodgers just received a pick in the fifth-round or later due to Tyler Anderson signing with the Angels.

As for Turner, he'll continue his free agency as one of the top players on the market. In 2022, Turner hit .298 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs, and finished second in the league with 194 hits. He also stole 27 bases, and showed off his game-changing speed all year long.

The Dodgers can still bring Turner back, but it will definitely be a bidding war for the two-time All-Star.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trea Turner

USATSI_19084532_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Declines Qualifying Offer, Signs With Angels

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18714520_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Dodgers May Plan For Justin Verlander If Tyler Anderson Leaves

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18870080_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Jim Bowden Predicts Tyler Anderson Will Accept Qualifying Offer

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15058212_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Expert Feels Dave Roberts Will Miss Out on Second Manager of the Year Win

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16452975_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Legend Steve Garvey Receives Prestigious Award at Gold Glove Ceremony

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19147051_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Insider Predicts Carlos Correa Deal Worth North of $300M

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_13065571_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Former GM Makes Surprising Prediction on Trea Turner's Landing Spot

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_14314347_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Set to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges

By Jeff J. Snider