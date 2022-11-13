Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Has High Praise for Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts

He was impressed with his All-Star teammates all season long.
Trea Turner was interviewed on the MLB Network after winning his first career Silver Slugger Award. During the interview, he was asked about playing with fellow All-Stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. 

He had nothing but good things to say about his teammates.

"Yeah those guys are special, man," Turner said. "Those highlights that you guys were showing of Mookie, and just getting a chance to watch him play for the last couple years, he’s unbelievable. When he takes over the game, offensively and defensively, too, but offensively especially, he’s really good. He can hurt you in so many ways."

He's been teammates with Betts for the last two seasons, but Freeman signed with the team ahead of last season. Turner, however, feels very lucky to have had this season to watch Freeman from up close.

"Being a teammate with Freddie for the first time, getting to see how he goes about his business," Turner said, "he’s a little old school. So, with how much analytics and drills and all these things you have nowadays, he’s pretty old school and it’s kind of refreshing sometimes to talk to him and see how simple he is and kind of getting the best of both worlds with those two guys."

Those three guys were the heart and soul of the Dodgers' lineup this season, hitting first, second and third in the order. The Dodgers went as those guys went, and considering they were all three All-Stars — and Turner along with Betts won the Silver Slugger while Freeman finished as a runner-up — the Dodgers went pretty good. 

Betts and Freeman are signed long term, while Turner is a free agent this offseason. So that begs the question: Is he going to re-sign and keep this big three together?

