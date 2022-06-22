Dodgers News: Two LA Superstars Lead the Way in Latest All-Star Ballots

July 14, 2020 was supposed to be a great day in the city of Los Angeles. The 91st annual All-Star Game was scheduled to be held at Dodgers Stadium for the first time since 1980, and the Dodgers had a loaded team that was sure to include a few representatives for the big game.

It would never be played, however, as a 60-game shortened season and a lack of crowds forced the league to make the difficult decision to cancel the All-Star Game for at least one season.

The decision to cancel the game left the Dodgers waiting for their opportunity to host, which they will finally be able to do this coming July. Voting for the All-Star Game has been underway for a few weeks now, and the first round of results features two of LA's biggest stars leading the way at their respective positions.

It's no surprise to see Mookie Betts leading the NL in votes, as his month of May (31 runs, 12 home runs, 10 doubles, and 27 RBI) was one for the record books. While he has cooled off since then, there is no doubt that he has been one of the league's best players this season.

While Betts and Turner are both deserving of votes, there are plenty of other Dodgers who still need some help to make the cut. Fan voting concludes June 30th at 11:00 am PST, leaving just over a week to get some more Dodgers on the roster.