Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Felt Like He Had More in The Tank

Tyler Anderson was on the hill for what happened to be the Dodgers' final game of the season, and he did not disappoint.

Anderson showed up and showed out in their elimination game as he went, five innings strong, allowing only two hits, zero earned runs, two walks, and six strikeouts in his 86 pitches.

After the game, Anderson reflected on the decision to pull him out and go with the bullpen. (Quote from OC Register's Bill Plunkett)

"We have an unbelievable bullpen," said Anderson, who threw more than Saturday's 86 pitches in 14 of his regular-season starts, pitching past the fifth inning 21 times. "They've been so good all year and they've helped us win so many games this year so you understand to try and piece this thing together and try to get us to tomorrow."

The bullpen had been lights out before that seventh-inning debacle they suffered in game four, and speaking for myself, I had complete confidence in our bullpen. However, Anderson was dealing and sometimes you have to throw away the analytics and go with your gut.

The southpaw said that he could've gone further along the game if they had let him.

"I could've gone five more (innings)," he said. "I would've thrown 150 pitches if they would've let me. But you never second guess that situation."

A pitcher's dream scenario is five innings and 86 pitches in a playoff game. You have to leave Anderson in until he gets fatigued or gets tagged, and San Diego had no chance against him last night.

People are blaming Roberts for that decision, and that's criticism. Roberts has been known to make questionable decisions, and that could've been one right there.

Anderson will now go into the off-season as a free agent. The 32-year-old had the best season of his career and might be looking at a huge contract.

Whether or not that was Anderson's last game in Dodger blue, he pitched his heart out and was great all season long.