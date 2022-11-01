Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Uncle Albert Pujols Officially Retires

It was already known Albert Pujols was going to retire, but it has just became official

It's a sad day for MLB fans all over the world as it was officially announced future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols has retired. Pujols announced earlier this season he'd be retiring and his farewell tour was something fans will never forget. 

Pujols only spent one season on the Dodgers, but his 22 glorious seasons are enough to consider him one of the greatest to ever play the game. Pujols is arguably the greatest player of his generation with three AL MVP awards, 11 All-Star appearances and the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian ESPY Award in 2022. 

The awards and accolades speak for themselves but it's hard to not root for a guy as great as Pujols. The Home Run Derby allowed Pujols to make it further than fans would've imagined giving the fans one final amazing All-Star appearance to cheer for. 

Of course, who can forget his greatest achievement as he amassed 700 career home runs. There was questions of whether he'd be able to reach it, but Pujols being the true professional of the game reached the incredible milestone. 

To make it just a bit sweeter, Pujols does it against his former team, the Dodgers. 

The generosity beaming from Pujols and the fun he's always had throughout his entire career is something the baseball world will truly miss. Even when playing against Pujols, Dodgers fans always cheered for him.

There will inevitably be many great players to follow, but it is highly unlikely we will ever see another Albert Pujols. 

