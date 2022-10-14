Dodgers News: Vassegh Calls Out Mookie Betts Following Slow Start to NLDS

Dodgers insider David Vassegh was on the Petros & Money show on AM570 on Thursday, talking about the first two games of the NLDS.

During the conversation, Vassegh had some blunt words about L.A. right-fielder Mookie Betts.

“Mookie Betts, as great of a player as he is, is very streaky. His season was basically made by a monster May and a monster August to give him the total numbers that he had at the end of the year. He’s a very streaky hitter and the Dodgers need him to get back into that hot zone because the last month of the year he was very average as well. So, it’s great that he loves to bowl, but he’s got to refocus on baseball.”

Vassegh isn't totally off-base about Betts — it was more of a streaky season than consistently great — but he is at least somewhat missing the fact that that's how baseball works for almost everyone. No two players are the same, but it's very rare for a player to play well nonstop for an entire season.

Still, Vassegh is right that Hot Mookie needs to show up in the postseason if the Dodgers want to win the World Series. With Mookie setting the table for Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman at the top of the lineup, the Dodgers are easily the best team in baseball. Take away that table-setter, and the gap closes considerably.

The good news is, Hot Mookie can show up at any time. Let's hope his double late in Game 2 was his official announcement that he's here to stay for the next three weeks.