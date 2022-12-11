Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Veteran Free Agent Not Planning on Pitching in 2023

Reports speculate the Dodgers pitcher will retire soon.
David Price's MLB career could soon be coming to an end. 

Of his three years on the Dodgers, he spent the 2020 season sitting out due to Covid concerns and then pitched 79 games — 68 of them in relief — between 2021 and 2022. The five-time All-Star delivered a solid performance, but in August many reports speculated he would retire at the end of the season. 

The former number-one draft pick out of Vanderbilt was outstanding his first eight years, going 104-56 with a 3.09 ERA.  During his eight-year stretch with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Detroit, he gained all five of his All-Star appearances and all three of his Cy Young top-twos. 

Price signed with Boston for seven years and $217 million prior to the 2016 season. By this time, he was solid, but out of his prime and limited even more so by an injury in 2017 and 2019.

After the 2019 season, he was included in the trade that brought Mookie Betts to Los Angeles. After Boston took off half of Price’s salary, L.A. then signed Price to reduce the prospect capital going back to Boston in the deal.

Whether or not Price is saying goodbye to his career, he has made a great one at that and has a World Series ring to top it all off. 

