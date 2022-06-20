Dodgers News: Veteran LA Reliever Mum on Return Date from IL

After another uneven performance by Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel, fans are clamoring for another late-inning option. The Dodgers already have one on the roster. Problem is, he's on the 60-day injured list. Blake Treinen is tirelessly working his way back from a shoulder injury, but is still a ways out from making his return.

Treinen first hit the IL in April 22nd, and recently started throwing from 120 feet. He still has plenty of boxes to check and the veteran refused to put a date down for his return to the Dodgers.

“Like, I know you guys are asking questions, and it’s fair, right. But honestly, we’re just not trying to set a timetable on like, ‘Hey, let’s get to here, let’s get to here, let’s get to here.'"

Treinen reiterated how the Dodgers have a loose framework for his return timetable.

“Probably in a few weeks, there could be a bullpen possibility, but I haven’t really looked into that. I know that they have a schedule, it’s a loose schedule. And even with as loose as it is, there’s optimism that sooner than later, I’ll have a chance to be back with the team."

The hard-throwing righty related it to spring training in the sense that he has to make sure he can handle pitching in back-to-back games without residual soreness or irritation in his shoulder.

Prior to hitting the injured list, Treinen pitched in three games for the Dodgers. He produced a 3.00 ERA and a 0.33 WHIP with his lone hit allowed being a game-winning home run to the Rockies Connor Joe.