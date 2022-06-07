Dodgers News: Veteran Outfielder Out for Year After Scary Injury

Just when Kevin Pillar's big league luck appeared to be turning, it all came crashing down. After racking up hit after hit in with the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A), Pillar was promoted to the Dodgers last week and started in four-consecutive games.

But on Wednesday, Pillar dislocated his shoulder twice during Wednesday's game against the Pirates. The first time was during a swing at the plate and the second time came on an awkward slide to third base. LA initially labeled the injury as a fractured shoulder in his left arm.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated this past weekend that Pillar would require surgery and that the procedure would end his season.

The 33-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers this spring.