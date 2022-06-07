Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Veteran Outfielder Out for Year After Scary Injury

Kevin Pillar is out for the year after dislocating his shoulder twice in a recent game.

Just when Kevin Pillar's big league luck appeared to be turning, it all came crashing down. After racking up hit after hit in with the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A), Pillar was promoted to the Dodgers last week and started in four-consecutive games.

But on Wednesday, Pillar dislocated his shoulder twice during Wednesday's game against the Pirates. The first time was during a swing at the plate and the second time came on an awkward slide to third base. LA initially labeled the injury as a fractured shoulder in his left arm.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated this past weekend that Pillar would require surgery and that the procedure would end his season.

The 33-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers this spring. 

Kevin PillarLos Angeles Dodgers

