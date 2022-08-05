Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Barters with Fan for Miguel Vargas' Baseball

Every season it seems like the Dodgers trot out some new rookie or new acquisition who immediately makes a difference for the team. It's annoying to fans of other teams and a regular sight for Dodgers fans.

In 2022, rookies James Outman and Miguel Vargas have been no exception. Outman has been legendarily good in his early MLB career, putting together numbers that look like this: .833/.875/1.667, 2.542 OPS, 1 HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI in his first two career games.

Miguel Vargas has been equally impressive. Vargas was originally set to join the taxi squad. Instead, the Dodgers opted to bring him onto the active roster with Justin Turner being placed on the injured list.

Vargas hit an RBI double in his first plate appearance.

As you can see in the video, Vargas' double bounced over the wall and into the hands of a Giants fan.

That's when injured Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen came into the story. Treinen politely asked the fan for the ball, offering an autographed baseball in return. The Giants fan was equally gracious, accepting the offer, and everybody in that situation won.

Treinen has missed significant time on the injured list but has been making progress towards a return, recently facing batters again. With Treinen on the mend and Brusdar Graterol soon going out on a rehab assignment, the Dodgers bullpen has reinforcements coming soon.

Despite all these bullpen injuries and losing Clayton Kershaw in the 5th inning of Thursday's game, the Dodgers swept the Giants in San Francisco and have a 12.5-game lead in the NL West.