Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Life and Career Celebrated at LA Lakers Home Opener

When Vin Scully was voted the most memorable sports personality in Los Angeles history, Magic Johnson was a junior in high school and the Lakers had only won one NBA title in L.A.

All Vin did after that was spend 40 more years broadcasting the Dodgers, the MLB postseason and All-Star Games, PGA tour events, and NFL games, solidifying his position as the greatest broadcaster in sports history.

So it's only natural that the Lakers would honor Vin in their first home game since he passed away in August, and they did early in their home opener on Thursday.

Scully spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, from 1950 through 2016, a voice every Angeleno knows even if they didn't grow up caring about sports. He bridged generations of baseball fans and bridged the gap between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, providing the backdrop for our summers for nearly seven decades with a humility and grace we could all strive for.

It's been a little over six years since Scully retired, and the Dodgers have followed up quite well with the team of Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser, but Vin's death hit Dodger fans hard. Thank goodness so much of his career came during the era where everything on television is recorded and archived, so when a team like the Lakers is looking to prepare a tribute like this one, the footage is easy to come by.

We'll never get enough of Vin Scully's voice, and we'll take every opportunity we can get to hear it again.