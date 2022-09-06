Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Confident He Can Play in 2023 Despite Gruesome Injury

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler had his season come to an end after undergoing Tommy John surgery

Injuries take time to heal and as a professional athlete, it can be one of the most brutal moments of your life. You're entire life are used to playin in big moments, so naturally Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler already is eyeing a near future comeback. 

Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery about two weeks ago and was set to miss the entire 2023 season and most likely some of the 2024 season as well. Tommy John surgery generally requires 12-15 months of recovery time.

With this being Buehler's second time having the surgery, it should take even longer. Despite the knowledge on the matter, Buehler seems confident that he can return at some point next season but won't go as far as saying he is guaranteed to be back (quotes via Cary Osborne, Dodger Insider).

“All of this is subjective, right? The timelines to return to play, what does that mean for an individual guy, in what capacity? I’m not ruling it out, but I’m also not telling people I’ll be back next year. I don’t think there’s anything that has told me that me pitching in some capacity is completely no way that it’ll happen.”

Buehler's slim light at the end of the tunnel would be his ability to be able to come back and still play at a high level after a brutal injury. True professionalism is embodied in Buehler. 

“I think how you throw, what you throw, all of that stuff contributes to it, and I got seven years out of it. I have a lot of pride in the career I’ve had so far, and hopefully it’s not the end of it. I certainly don’t think it is, but it changes kind of the long term. 

There's a reason the Dodgers have kept Buehler around for so long despite his injury history. His high level of play always remains a factor, but there's a lot of reason to believe Buehler will be back better than ever. 

