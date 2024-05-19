Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Impressed Himself With Most Recent Outing
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed ace Walker Buehler appears to be back. After two rather underwhelming starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, his outing on Saturday indicates he is back on the right track.
Without question, he threw his best outing against the Cincinnati Reds. The numbers tell us that, and so does the eye test. Buehler looked much more comfortable on the mound; although it wasn't the Buehler of old, it was a massive step in the right direction, a sign of hope for his recovery.
The 29-year-old was pulling out all the stops and recapped his outing with the media, including Los Angeles Times staff writer Mike DiGiovanna.
"I think I was pretty good at one point — I've started Game 1 of playoff series and opening day, and things like that — and I want to be really good again," said Buehler, who earned his first win since May 24, 2022. "But I think I can be really good at 93-95 [mph], like I was tonight."
Buehler was dealing with his fastball, which averaged 95 mph and even touched 97.1 mph. His secondary stuff was also efficient, with a 78.5 mph knuckle curve, 94.6 mph sinker, 91.3 mph cut-fastball, and 81.9 mph slider.
The two-time All-Star secured his first win of the season. He pitched in six innings, allowed only three hits, zero earned runs (the first time this season), and seven strikeouts, a season-high, in 78 pitches.
Buehler has pitched 13.1 innings thus far. If he remains healthy, he could pitch 100 innings. That's the goal for the former first-round pick.
"Do I think 100 innings [into the season], when everything is stretched out and I feel confident enough that I can really reach back a lot? Yeah, yeah, I think it's still in there. There are just more dominoes than I kind of anticipated."
This could be the start of something special for the right-handed pitcher.