Dodgers News: Watch Fans Give LA Villain a Very Rude Welcome at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers fans haven't forgotten the actions of Carlos Correa just yet.

After sweeping the San Diego Padres this past weekend, the Dodgers welcomed the Minnesota Twins to Chavez Ravine for a quick two-game series. The Twins and Dodgers rarely ever see each other and they aren't necessarily on the same level as LA which doesn't make it an all too interesting matchup. However, one player who Minnesota signed this offseason does add some interest to this series.

Carlos Correa, who fans know from the 2017 Houston Astros team that was caught stealing signs, is now a Twin. Despite, leaving the Astros via free agency in search of a lucrative contract, fans still haven't forgotten about him, even with a new jersey on. 

Fans have felt robbed of a World Series since learning of the sign stealing scandal. Of course, they have not been afraid to show their feelings to current, former, and new Astros alike. 

During the first game of the short series, fans at the stadium were not shy about welcoming Correa back to Dodger Stadium in the rudest way possible. The whole crowd let out a roar of boos.

While he was part of the team involved in the scandal, Correa also made a lot of enemies with some not so popular comments. 

It's no wonder why he's become public enemy no. 1 at Dodger Stadium. No matter where the former Astros shortstop ends up, he will always be welcomed back to Chavez Ravine with boos galore. He's definitely earned it with everything he has done whether it be the cheating or the comments.

