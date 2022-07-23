After Mookie Betts pushed the Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night with a three-run home run, the Dodgers found themselves yet again in need of another savior. After Tyler Anderson gave the team six solid innings of one-run ball despite a sketchy beginning to the ball game, the game was tied 1-1 into the later innings.

However, lefty reliever Sam Long loaded the bases for the Dodgers in the bottom of the 8th inning, which brought up Cody Bellinger. Bellinger has struggled yet again this season to find his footing at the plate, especially against left-handed pitchers. With that being said, it didn't stop Cody from being Friday night's hero as he sent a hanging breaking ball into right field to give the Dodgers their first grand slam on the season and a 5-1 lead over their rivals.

It would’ve been extra special if he had the opportunity one day sooner as it was his bobblehead night on Thursday, yet it was magical nonetheless, especially after he received a curtain call. At the very least, his mother was in attendance for the game and the big moment which is a great consolation prize.

The grand slam was Cody's 12th home run of the season and second against a lefty. While Bellinger has been a shell of his 2019 MVP self, he's found ways to be a contributor to the team in any way he can, whether it be on the base paths, on the field, or even at the plate as you can see.

Hopefully, the moment will be a boost to his confidence and lead to a strong second half.