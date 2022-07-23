Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Former NL MVP Hit First LA Grand Slam of 2022

Dodgers News: Watch Former NL MVP Hit First LA Grand Slam of 2022

Cody Bellinger carried the Los Angeles Dodgers to a victory with the team's first grand slam of 2022.

After Mookie Betts pushed the Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night with a three-run home run, the Dodgers found themselves yet again in need of another savior. After Tyler Anderson gave the team six solid innings of one-run ball despite a sketchy beginning to the ball game, the game was tied 1-1 into the later innings. 

However, lefty reliever Sam Long loaded the bases for the Dodgers in the bottom of the 8th inning, which brought up Cody Bellinger. Bellinger has struggled yet again this season to find his footing at the plate, especially against left-handed pitchers. With that being said, it didn't stop Cody from being Friday night's hero as he sent a hanging breaking ball into right field to give the Dodgers their first grand slam on the season and a 5-1 lead over their rivals. 

It would’ve been extra special if he had the opportunity one day sooner as it was his bobblehead night on Thursday, yet it was magical nonetheless, especially after he received a curtain call. At the very least, his mother was in attendance for the game and the big moment which is a great consolation prize. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The grand slam was Cody's 12th home run of the season and second against a lefty. While Bellinger has been a shell of his 2019 MVP self, he's found ways to be a contributor to the team in any way he can, whether it be on the base paths, on the field, or even at the plate as you can see. 

Hopefully, the moment will be a boost to his confidence and lead to a strong second half. 

 

Cody BellingerLos Angeles DodgersSan Francisco Giants

USATSI_18596450_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran Third Baseman Will Be Sidelined for Multiple Games

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_15071285_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Pitcher Inks Deal with NL Central Club

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_13037396_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Boston Losing All-Star Will Be Worse Than Trading Mookie Betts Says Pundit

By Ryan Menzie6 hours ago
USATSI_18719350_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Juan Soto's Agent Scott Boras Slams Washington Extension Proposal

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Lack of All Star Nod for Will Smith Still Upsets Dave Roberts

By Ryan Menzie20 hours ago
USATSI_18719352_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former GM Proposes Jaw-Dropping LA Trade Package for Juan Soto

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Single-Handedly Beats The San Francisco Giants

By AJ Gonzalez22 hours ago
USATSI_16937923_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Outfielder Announces His Retirement

By Staff Writer23 hours ago