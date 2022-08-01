Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch LA Prospect Make History in First MLB At-Bat

Dodgers prospect James Outman had an incredible big league debut on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

After the Dodgers traded for Cubs reliever Chris Martin in exchange for Zach McKinstry, they had a problem. Martin wasn't going to be able to join the team until Sunday and McKinstry was on the active MLB roster. That opened the door for James Outman (the Dodgers #17 prospect) to get a surprising promotion to the majors and get his first start in the outfield on Sunday against the Rockies.

Outman's friends and family flew to Denver to watch their son's major league debut, and they didn't have to wait long to celebrate. In his first career at-bat, on a 1-1 count, Outman launched a two-run home run right right centerfield to give LA an early 2-0 lead. 

He became just the eighth Dodger is franchise history to hit a home run in his first place appearance. 

After the game, Outman admitted that he "blacked out" as he was running the base paths and stayed on cloud nine for about 30 minutes (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“To be honest, I don’t remember like 30 minutes after I hit that. I was just running high.”

That wasn't the end of the magic carpet ride though for Outman. He finished the game with three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored.

The outfielder, who started in right field with Mookie Betts playing second, commented on his dreamy debut.

“Yeah, I did (dream about having a MLB debut like this). I never really thought that it was gonna be something that was gonna happen. Obviously, I dreamed of it, playing whiffle ball in the backyard and stuff like that. But yeah, it’s awesome.”

Who knows what his MLB future holds, but he'll always have an incredible day to remember for the rest of life.

