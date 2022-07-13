Dodgers News: Watch Late Night Sensation Guillermo Try to Be LA Ball Boy

Over the years, Dodgers fans have got to watch hilarious moments from the Jimmy Kimmel Live crew interacting with the Dodgers organization. Most of those videos and good times involve Guillermo, Jimmy's trusted security guard and sidekick. Clayton Kershaw and Guillermo had a comical interaction not too long ago that had Dodgers fans

This week, the Dodgers hosted Guillermo out at Dodger Stadium for a ball boy tryout. It went exactly how you thought it would go. This time around, he got some coaching from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and received additional feedback from veteran infielder Justin Turner.

Guillermo will likely have to keep his day job, because his ball retrieval skills could certainly use some work. He also didn't seem too receptive towards any instruction from some of the veteran ball crew members.

All in wall, it's definitely worth a watch if you need a laugh to get your through the Wednesday.