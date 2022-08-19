Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts Playfully Throw Shade at Brewers Infielder

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had some fun at Brewers infielder Willy Adames' expense on Tuesday night.

In the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts caught a ball on the warning track at American Family Field in Milwaukee to record the final out. At first glance, it looked like a routine play, but in fact, it led to a playful interaction between Betts and Brewers infielder Willy Adames.

As Adames trotted back to the home dugout after his warning track fly out, Betts hit the Brewers infielder with a bench pressing motion and a big smile old smile as the 2018 AL MVP jogged back to his respective dugout. Adames received it well, and responded by doing some bicep curls of pure Milwaukee air.

Of course, baseball Twitter was watching.

Adames and the Brewers got the last laugh though. Milwaukee would capture a walk-off win in the bottom of the eleventh thanks to a Victor Caratini two RBI single off of struggling Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel.

However, Kimbrel was able to successfully shut the door on the Brewers on Wednesday night in a narrow 2-1 victory that featured yet another incredible performance from Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. Gonsolin hurled seven scoreless innings and kept Adames and the Brewers off balance.

The Brewers won on Thursday to earn the series split. The two teams will lock horns next week for a three-game series at Dogger Stadium. 

Luckily for Adames, he'll have plenty of time to hit the gym before this next game against the Dodgers. Perhaps he and Mookie can link up for a lift at Chavez Ravine. 

