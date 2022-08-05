Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Promising LA Prospect Hit a RBI Double in First MLB At-Bat

Miguel Vargas followed James Outman's lead and recorded a big hit in his first ever MLB at-bat.

Last week, Dodgers prospect James Outman was the talk of the town after hitting a home run at Coors Field in his first career MLB at-bat as part of a 3-for-4 Dodgers debut. On Wednesday, it was Miguel Vargas' turn to make a big impact in his first career at-bat in the majors. 

Vargas was called up on Tuesday to keep the roster whole after the Dodgers shipped Jake Lamb to the Mariners for cash considerations or a player to be named later. The Cuban youngster was in the lineup as the Dodgers designated hitter batting seventh. 

In the top of the second with a 2-2 count, andwith his mother, father, and three brothers in the stands at Oracle Park, Vargas crushed a double to right centerfield off of Giants starter Alex Cobb to plate Trayce Thompson. Had Vargas not been playing at Oracle Park, which has a notoriously deep right centerfield, the ball might have landed in the seats at some other parks. 

Instead Vargas hit a ground-rule double to start off his MLB career in style. 

Vargas then promptly stole third base, but was stranded at second after James Outman and Austin Barnes stuck out back-to-back. 

The 22-year-old right-handed hitter finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.

After the game, the latest upstart Dodgers prospect admitted to some nerves while he was on deck.

“I was really nervous when I was in the on-deck circle, but once I stepped into the box, I didn’t feel anything.”

All he felt was what it's like to hit a RBI double in the big leagues. 

