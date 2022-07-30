Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Top LA Prospect Crush Two Mammoth Home Runs

Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya homers twice in one game to show off his elite bat skills.

When the Dodgers signed 16-year-old Diego Cartaya in 2018 out of Venezuela, he was already projected to become one of the best catchers in the future. Well, he's now 20 years old and is raking at High-A with the Great Lake Loons. 

Los Angeles' top prospect showcased why he's viewed so highly that scouts have compared him to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. On Thursday, Cartaya launched not one, but two mammoth shots over the fence with one leaving the park entirely.

There's a reason why the Dodgers were comfortable giving up fellow catcher Keibert Ruiz during last year's trade deadline to help them acquire Trea Turner and Max Scherzer, and Cartaya was that reason. 

However, because he's developed into a big-time prospect, his name has been mentioned in rumors if the Dodgers were to swing a blockbuster trade this year. 

Yes, the Dodgers have Will Smith behind the dish for the next couple of years, but Cartaya is not someone that LA should give up so easily. When his debut ultimately does come, the Dodgers could shift Smith to a new position. Maybe he becomes the DH or takes reps at third base to allow Cartaya to slide into the lineup. Maybe they both split time at the position with Cartaya sliding into a DH role. 

Whatever the end result, Cartaya should remain a Dodger if they want to continue to fuel the big league club with homegrown talent. That would ensure they stay competitive for years to come.

