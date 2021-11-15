Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Corey Seager

    Dodgers News: Will Corey Seager Sign A Deal Before December?

    Wherever he ends up, he will be there.
    The current Collective Bargaining Agreement is expiring and apparently, no one has any idea about what-the-heck is going on. When will clubs and free agents start looking to ink deals? Will there be a labor stoppage as some "experts" expect? With so much uncertainty surrounding both the CBA and individual player negotiations, the Dodger front office may want to keep in mind that player's anxiety levels will most likely be high.

    Free agents were originally expected to sign a contract only after the new CBA was in place. It made sense, given that a more player-friendly agreement is seen as likely. But even Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, wasn't confident in that assertion.

    In a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, he suggested the market could pick up for high-profile players, whose representatives, we now know, are forcing clubs to go all-in on prospects ahead of the new agreement, avoiding the late push for talent, and securing players futures. That includes Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager.

    The fallout is a sense that Corey Seager, the magnificent Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop, and Marcus Semien, the dynamic Toronto infielder, are increasingly likely to sign before December 1, executives interested in both players told ESPN.

    It's difficult to say what club Seager will sign with as there are so many questions still left unanswered about what he wants in his contract and as of right now, it is all speculation. However, if the Dodgers have any plans on keeping Trea Turner around for the long term, they will most certainly be left unable to afford Seager's market.

    Hopefully, fans won't have to wait too long for answers.

