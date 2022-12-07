Dodgers News: Will Smith is Hopeful for Aaron Judge

There are plenty of ways for a team to improve. One easy way is bringing in free agent outfielder Aaron Judge.

While news continues to circulate whether Judge will end up with the Yankees or Giants, there is still some hope that the Dodgers somehow pull away with a masterclass signing of Judge. The excitement alone is enough to entice Will Smith.

Judge is coming off a career season and will be expected to make top dollar and Smith told the media he wants to see the Dodgers make some more moves. Bringing in Judge can be the cherry on top.

“I’d want to see some moves, obviously, being selfish. But I feel like we’re in a good spot, if we do or don’t. But, one guy that comes to mind is Judge. You know, 62 homers last year. Why not?”



The Dodgers have continued to lose pieces and now with Cody Bellinger officially signed with the Cubs, a new position is needed in the outfield. Shortstop remains a high level of concern, but signs continue to point towards a possible unity with the Dodgers.

Perhaps the Dodgers keep to their word and plan on saving money to save on the luxury tax. This of course will go against Smith's hopes of the team continuing to make moves, but perhaps this sets up a bigger picture of bringing an even bigger name when the time comes.

For now, the world waits to see where Judge will ultimately go and the Dodgers are still knocking at the door.