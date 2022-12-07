Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Will Smith is Hopeful for Aaron Judge

Who wouldn't want a guy like home run record breaker Aaron Judge on their team?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There are plenty of ways for a team to improve. One easy way is bringing in free agent outfielder Aaron Judge.

While news continues to circulate whether Judge will end up with the Yankees or Giants, there is still some hope that the Dodgers somehow pull away with a masterclass signing of Judge. The excitement alone is enough to entice Will Smith.

Judge is coming off a career season and will be expected to make top dollar and Smith told the media he wants to see the Dodgers make some more moves. Bringing in Judge can be the cherry on top.

“I’d want to see some moves, obviously, being selfish. But I feel like we’re in a good spot, if we do or don’t. But, one guy that comes to mind is Judge. You know, 62 homers last year. Why not?”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers have continued to lose pieces and now with Cody Bellinger officially signed with the Cubs, a new position is needed in the outfield. Shortstop remains a high level of concern, but signs continue to point towards a possible unity with the Dodgers. 

Perhaps the Dodgers keep to their word and plan on saving money to save on the luxury tax. This of course will go against Smith's hopes of the team continuing to make moves, but perhaps this sets up a bigger picture of bringing an even bigger name when the time comes. 

For now, the world waits to see where Judge will ultimately go and the Dodgers are still knocking at the door. 

Aaron JudgeLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18544146_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Despite Missing Out On Top Pitchers, LA Aims to Add Rotation Depth

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19221596_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Another LA Star Considering Playing in World Baseball Classic

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18876053_168396005_lowres
News

Cody Bellinger News: Former Dodgers Lands With Cubs

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18992536_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16513214_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Scott Boras Isn't Worried About Carlos Correa's Astros Connection for LA

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18893991_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18797994_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Catcher Will Smith Makes His Pitch for Top Free Agent

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18438152_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Marlins Have Shown Interest in Veteran Infielder

By Clint Pasillas