Dodgers News: Writer Feels Former Padre Outfielder is Not a Fit in LA

The 2022-2023 offseason has been very slow for the Dodgers and disappointing for Dodger fans. L.A. has lost more than they've gained, but luckily for them, there is still a bunch of time left to make some moves before Opening Day.

The top two positions that L.A. could still seek are shortstop and left/center field. Gavin Lux could be the Opening Day shortstop, but L.A. could surprise us by trading for one.

The same goes for an outfielder, as L.A. needs to add an outfielder. That could come by trade or signing one of the remaining free agents.

One of those free agents is Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar, who spent most of last season in left field. However, Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya believes Profar is not a good fit for the Boys in Blue.

"I don't see Profar as much of a fit. He has played all over the diamond but shouldn't, as evidenced by the Padres effectively turning him into strictly a left fielder in 2022. His defensive metrics in left field weren't all that great there, either. He's a solid player and hitter with good bat-to-ball skills and the ability to draw walks, but he doesn't hit for much power for being essentially a left-field-only option at this point."

Profar spent 146 games in left field for the Padres, but in 2020 and 2021, San Diego had him play all over the diamond.

The Dodgers love to plant players all over the field, and with Profar spending all his time in left field, that may be a turnoff for L.A.

The 29-year-old had a solid year as he slashed .243/.331/.391 with a .722 OPS and smashed 15 home runs and 58 RBIs while only missing ten games.

The Curacao native has spent nine years in the league and has a career .238 batting average.