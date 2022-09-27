Dodgers reliever Yency Almonte has been sidelined since early August with elbow tightness that he said at the time he didn’t think was a big deal, but it looks like he might finally be about ready to return to the active roster.

Almonte was outstanding for the Dodgers this year before his injury, posting a 1.15 ERA including 12 straight scoreless appearances leading up to the IL stint.

Almonte’s return comes amid some uncertainty on the pitching side of things for the Dodgers, as relief ace Blake Treinen is questionable to return during the regular season and questionable to remain healthy all through October even if he does return. In addition, Craig Kimbrel’s role as L.A. closer is currently in question.

Los Angeles recently got Brusdar Graterol back from the IL, and a combination of Graterol, Almonte, and top reliever Evan Phillips could answer a lot of questions about the back-end of the Dodgers’ bullpen for October.

Almonte made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, tossing perfect innings in the first two before allowing two runs in 0.2 innings in the most recent. But as is always the case with rehab stints, the headline is that he came out healthy and ready to return to Los Angeles.

When Almonte returns, there are probably three main possibilities for his roster spot. Andre Jackson and Michael Grove are both sure to not be part of the postseason conversation (unless there are a lot of injuries), so one of them could be optioned depending on the team’s plans for the starting rotation over the last nine games of the season. Phil Bickford is the other main possibility, with a slightly better shot at a postseason spot but not as much utility as a starting option.

Either way, it will be great to get Almonte back in the big leagues and get him ready for October.