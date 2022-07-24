Dodgers: NL Cy Young Favorite Had Zero Issues with Clayton Kershaw Starting ASG

Los Angeles did a great job hosting The All-Star Game this year. The show that Major League Baseball put on couldn’t have been better. Getting to see the well-deserving Clayton Kershaw in his first Mid-Summer Classic start for the National League made for the perfect Hollywood storyline. But the ever-humble future Hall-Of-Famer knew there were other guys also deserving of the nod.

“You know what, it’s, uh, it’s hard because obviously, Sandy Alcantara, Tony Gonsolin, you can name a bunch, Max Fried. All these guys have better numbers than I do, and they should be starting this game. And I get that...But now that it’s finally here and I get to start that game tomorrow night, it just, it means a lot. And it means a lot to my family and we’re excited.”

One of the guys the Dodgers pitcher named was Marlins’ ace, Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara has had a phenomenal start to the 2022 season and isn't slowing his roll. So, when Kershaw got the call that he would be starting the game for the NL, he then also gave Sandy a call. The Dodgers southpaw delivered the news and said that he was going to get the start, and Alcantara was completely understanding.

“He told me that the manager called him and that they need him to start the game. I said, ‘OK, go ahead. You deserve it.’”

Nice to see so much respect between the young hurler and the established veteran.