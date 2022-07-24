Skip to main content
Dodgers: NL Cy Young Favorite Had Zero Issues with Clayton Kershaw Starting ASG

Dodgers: NL Cy Young Favorite Had Zero Issues with Clayton Kershaw Starting ASG

Marlins star Sandy Alcantara thought Clayton Kershaw starting the All-Star Game in his place was the right call.

Los Angeles did a great job hosting The All-Star Game this year. The show that Major League Baseball put on couldn’t have been better. Getting to see the well-deserving Clayton Kershaw in his first Mid-Summer Classic start for the National League made for the perfect Hollywood storyline. But the ever-humble future Hall-Of-Famer knew there were other guys also deserving of the nod.

“You know what, it’s, uh, it’s hard because obviously, Sandy Alcantara, Tony Gonsolin, you can name a bunch, Max Fried. All these guys have better numbers than I do, and they should be starting this game. And I get that...But now that it’s finally here and I get to start that game tomorrow night, it just, it means a lot. And it means a lot to my family and we’re excited.”

One of the guys the Dodgers pitcher named was Marlins’ ace, Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara has had a phenomenal start to the 2022 season and isn't slowing his roll. So, when Kershaw got the call that he would be starting the game for the NL, he then also gave Sandy a call. The Dodgers southpaw delivered the news and said that he was going to get the start, and Alcantara was completely understanding.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He told me that the manager called him and that they need him to start the game. I said, ‘OK, go ahead. You deserve it.’”

Nice to see so much respect between the young hurler and the established veteran.

Will the Dodgers Trade for Juan Soto? All-Star Game Experiences, Bounceback Candidates & More!

Clayton KershawSandy AlcantaraLos Angeles DodgersMiami Marlins

October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Watch Dustin May Log Clutch K Against Former LA Standout Prospect

By Ryan Menzie1 hour ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blasts LA Fans for Booing Houston Astros Manager

By Brenna White14 hours ago
USATSI_18719230_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Rival Reportedly in On Luis Castillo Sweepstakes

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18733480_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Wants a Juan Soto Trade to Happen.

By Adam Salcido19 hours ago
USATSI_18730025_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Calls Out Giants for Cheating Tactics

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18544106_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Hits LA's First Grand Slam of the 2022 Season

By Adam Salcido21 hours ago
USATSI_18596450_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran Third Baseman Will Be Sidelined for Multiple Games

By Adam Salcido22 hours ago
USATSI_15071285_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Pitcher Inks Deal with NL Central Club

By Staff Writer23 hours ago