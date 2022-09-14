Skip to main content
Dodgers NL West Clincher Secures Historic Franchise Mark

These 2022 Dodgers continue to blow minds.

By now you know that your Los Angeles Dodgers are champions of the National League West once again. On the back of Clayton Kershaw's 7 inning gem, the boys in blue bring back home the NL West crown after a one year hiatus up north with the Giants.

With the win and clinch, the Dodgers set some new franchise bests.

As noted by Cary Osborne and Dodgers Insider magazine, this was the quickest the team clinched the division in franchise history with the win coming on game 141 of the season.

While that note is wild in and of itself, user Positive Residual on Twitter had a crazier note with LA's MLB-best +320 run differential mark.

Manager Dave Roberts talked about the season as a whole during the postgame celebration.

"Obviously when you start in spring training, start the season, you know you have a talented roster. But looking into the season -- we weren’t the defending NL West champions. So that was first on our list – to get the division back in Los Angeles."

The Dodgers sit at 98 wins and 43 losses after 141 games played -- also an MLB-best. Today they send rookie right-hander Michael Grove to the mound for the final game of the three game series in Arizona. It also marks the final game the team will play outside of California during the regular season.

