Dodgers' NL West Rival Could Make Massive Splash in Free Agency
The longtime division rivals of the Los Angeles Dodgers are setting themselves up for a solid 2025 season and could make one more massive splash in free agency before winter is over.
The San Francisco Giants remain a serious contender to sign the 2021 National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, potentially bringing him back to his home state of California.
While the market has been slow to develop, the Giants might be more than just a contender — possibly emerging as the frontrunner to land Burnes.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently appeared on MLB Network and reported that the Giants might still be the leaders in the clubhouse to eventually sign the ace.
"The link is real," Morosi said, adding that no deal is currently imminent. "But the Giants are viewed by many as one of the frontrunners and perhaps the frontrunner to sign Corbin Burnes.... Burnes and his representation are likely trying to go beyond the deal that Max Fried was able to sign in New York which would mean over $200 million...it would not surprise anyone in the industry if [the Giants] eventually sign Corbin Burnes."
It appears that Burnes isn't in too big of a hurry to get a deal done as he is continues to weigh his options as the Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly been in contact with him. However, the Giants are making a strong push to sign Burnes. New Giants shortstop Willy Adames, a former teammate of Burnes in Milwaukee, has already reached out to him on the team’s behalf. Additionally, Logan Webb, the Giants' ace, has also made contact.
“When the Giants introduced Willy Adames after signing him to his seven-year, $182 million deal, the shortstop was asked about his former Brewers teammate,” Just Baseball’s Ryan Finkelstein wrote. “Adames let it be known he would be joining the recruiting efforts for Burnes, who would form an unbelievable one-two punch atop the Giants rotation with Logan Webb.”
If this prediction comes to pass, Burnes would immediately take over as the leader of the Giants rotation. The four-time All-Star and former Cy Young award winner had an impressive 2024 season, recording a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts with the Baltimore Orioles.