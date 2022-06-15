Dodgers: NL West Rival Superstar's Return from Injury 'Moved Back'

The NL West was all but guaranteed to be a competitive division again this season. Once again, the Dodgers rolled into 2022 with a loaded roster. San Francisco seems to have found the secret sauce between aging veterans and young up-and-comers. The Padres finally hired a real manager, Bob Melvin, to handle their talented club.

After a full meltdown in the second half last year, that resulted in San Diego missing the playoffs entirely, the Padres are off to a hot start. Even without one of the best players in baseball.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to play a single game this season as he recovers from a wrist injury he reportedly suffered while riding a motorcycle over the offseason. Initially, he was supposed to be out for 2-3 months,

On Tuesday, that timetable has changed according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In each of the last two seasons, Tatis Jr. has finished in the top five in NL MVP voting.