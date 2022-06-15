Skip to main content
Dodgers: NL West Rival Superstar's Return from Injury 'Moved Back'

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return from his wrist injury has been "pushed back" according to an insider.

The NL West was all but guaranteed to be a competitive division again this season. Once again, the Dodgers rolled into 2022 with a loaded roster. San Francisco seems to have found the secret sauce between aging veterans and young up-and-comers. The Padres finally hired a real manager, Bob Melvin, to handle their talented club.

After a full meltdown in the second half last year, that resulted in San Diego missing the playoffs entirely, the Padres are off to a hot start. Even without one of the best players in baseball.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to play a single game this season as he recovers from a wrist injury he reportedly suffered while riding a motorcycle over the offseason. Initially, he was supposed to be out for 2-3 months,

On Tuesday, that timetable has changed according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

In each of the last two seasons, Tatis Jr. has finished in the top five in NL MVP voting.

