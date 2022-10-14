Dodgers NLDS: Brusdar Graterol Shows Off The Wheels To Stop Score At Home

There wasn't a lot that went right for the Dodgers Wednesday as they lost game two of the NLDS, but it didn't stop Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol from making arguably the best play for his team. Graterol came into the sixth inning and pitched 1.0 innings giving up one run in the process.

A Trea Turner error in the sixth allowed the Padres to eventually score with runners in scoring position, but with one out in the inning the Padres tried for a risky play. The Padres looked to score one more run before the end of the inning with a bunt set up by Trent Grisham bouncing to the left.

This left Graterol one-on-one going for the ball as Wil Myers ran for home plate. Graterol showed all effort on the play and stopped Myers with quick agility and firing the ball to Will Smith.

Graterol got the win on this play, but it was not enough to help the Dodgers secure the victory. Not all hope is lost as this could be a sign of things to come for the team.

If Graterol and the rest of the pitching unit can continue to make plays, the Dodgers are in good hands moving forward in what was a game that could've gone either way. The Padres stepped up in a virtual must-win game and have turned this into a series to monitor.

The Dodgers will look to take back home field advantage in what is set to be a hostile Petco Park crowd.