Skip to main content

Dodgers NLDS: Lineup Expected to Look Different in Game 3, According to Roberts

The Dodgers offense could use a spark.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Through the first two games of the NLDS, the Dodgers' offense has been disappointing. Yes, they've scored a combined eight runs. And yes, they've hit four homers. But their lack of situational hitting and their inability to bring home runners in scoring position has proven costly. 

So going into a huge Game 3 in San Diego, Dave Roberts is going to make some changes to the starting lineup.

With the lefty Blake Snell on the bump for the Padres, Roberts confirmed that Cody Bellinger will be out of the starting lineup. Trayce Thompson will remain in centerfield, while Chris Taylor will get his first playing time of the NLDS in left. Austin Barnes will get his first start behind the plate, while Will Smith will DH. And Max Muncy will move to second, kicking Gavin Lux to the bench.

The Dodgers offense clearly needs a spark, so maybe Taylor and Barnes will be able to give it to them.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels confident in where his left fielder is at right now.

"I think physically he's close to 100 percent, if not 100 percent, as far as how he feels," Roberts said. "He's taken a ton of simulated at-bats. Is it game situations? No. I think for me it's just betting on the experience and the person and the player. I expect him to go out there and play good defense and take good at-bats versus Snell, and we'll see what happens for Game 4. I'm excited to get C.T. back in there."

Taylor is a lifetime .259 hitter in the postseason, with nine home runs, 25 RBIs and an OPS of .842. He crushed the clutch walk-off home run against the Cardinals in last year's Wild Card series, and hit .476 (10-24) in the NLCS against the Braves.

He should provide that much needed jolt in the lineup.

USATSI_19173323_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Heads into Game 3 with Restrictions Expected for Tony Gonsolin

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18992504_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: How the LA Roster Construction Compares to Rest of MLB Field

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222672_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Baseball World Reacts to On-Field Goose During Game 2

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18889025_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former MVP Helps Explain Embarrassing Swing on Clayton Kershaw Pitch

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19181194_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reclaims Postseason Strikeout Lead

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19218102_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Tickets Sky Rocket As Dodger Fans Search For Petco Park Tickets Amid "LA Ban"

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19222257_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Explains Baserunning Blunder vs Padres

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18665736_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Roberts Believes Experience Will Eventually Carry LA Offense

By Jeff J. Snider