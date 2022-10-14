Dodgers NLDS: Lineup Expected to Look Different in Game 3, According to Roberts

Through the first two games of the NLDS, the Dodgers' offense has been disappointing. Yes, they've scored a combined eight runs. And yes, they've hit four homers. But their lack of situational hitting and their inability to bring home runners in scoring position has proven costly.

So going into a huge Game 3 in San Diego, Dave Roberts is going to make some changes to the starting lineup.

With the lefty Blake Snell on the bump for the Padres, Roberts confirmed that Cody Bellinger will be out of the starting lineup. Trayce Thompson will remain in centerfield, while Chris Taylor will get his first playing time of the NLDS in left. Austin Barnes will get his first start behind the plate, while Will Smith will DH. And Max Muncy will move to second, kicking Gavin Lux to the bench.

The Dodgers offense clearly needs a spark, so maybe Taylor and Barnes will be able to give it to them.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels confident in where his left fielder is at right now.

"I think physically he's close to 100 percent, if not 100 percent, as far as how he feels," Roberts said. "He's taken a ton of simulated at-bats. Is it game situations? No. I think for me it's just betting on the experience and the person and the player. I expect him to go out there and play good defense and take good at-bats versus Snell, and we'll see what happens for Game 4. I'm excited to get C.T. back in there."

Taylor is a lifetime .259 hitter in the postseason, with nine home runs, 25 RBIs and an OPS of .842. He crushed the clutch walk-off home run against the Cardinals in last year's Wild Card series, and hit .476 (10-24) in the NLCS against the Braves.

He should provide that much needed jolt in the lineup.